Clayco Welcomes Marilynn Rubio as Executive Director of Civic and Social Impact

CHICAGO, IL – November 30, 2023 — Clayco, a full-service, turnkey real estate, architecture, engineering, design-build, and construction firm, announced today the hiring of Marilynn Rubio as Executive Director of Civic and Social Impact. In her new role, Rubio will play a critical role in leading community engagement and philanthropy for the company and the Clayco Foundation. The Clayco Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to enhancing the local communities in which Clayco operates.

“Since I started Clayco, philanthropy and caring for the communities where we work and live has always been a critical part of our mission,” said Bob Clark, Founder and Executive Chairman of Clayco. “Marilynn brings a wealth of experience to our team and will play a pivotal role to ensure our giving, social justice and community engagement efforts align seamlessly with our values both for the Clayco enterprise and the Clayco Foundation.”

Rubio brings 16 years of experience in the community engagement, fundraising, and events space. She has held leadership positions at the Poetry Foundation; the Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority; and in Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s administration, where she played key roles on his mayoral campaign fundraising team as well as in hosting the 2012 NATO Summit in Chicago.

“I am honored to join Clayco and contribute to the heartfelt and meaningful work it does to address pressing social and community issues,” Rubio said. “I look forward to collaborating with the talented Clayco team as well as our partners and stakeholders to drive positive and lasting change.”

