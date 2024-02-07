Construction Begins on State-of-the-Art Cold Storage Facility in Berkeley

Scannell Properties and Clayco team up on innovative development for Performance Food Group

FEBRUARY 7, 2024 — Berkeley, Missouri – Performance Food Group, Inc. (PFG) (NYSE: PFGC), a trusted leader in the food service industry, has broken ground on a 353,000-square-foot facility in the NorthPark Development in Berkeley. The facility will increase the size of the operating company’s distribution warehouse and will include a cutting-edge meat processing and packaging area alongside a dedicated space for vehicle maintenance.

Developed by Scannell Properties, the collaborative project is being built by Clayco with Lamar Johnson Collaborative providing architectural services, Concrete Strategies performing the tilt-up walls and foundations with Clayco Design and Engineering (CDE) as the structural engineer. The facility is scheduled for completion in March 2025.

“The development is a strategic growth move for PFG, as it replaces an existing facility in downtown St. Louis and relocates to Ferguson and Berkeley,” said Eli Miller, Vice President of Project Management at Scannell Properties. “Positioned on the border of these two cities, the facility not only contributes to the economic development of the region but also underscores PFG’s commitment to being an integral part of the local community.”

As part of its commitment to inclusivity, inclusion goals have been set for the project, targeting 25 percent Minority Business Enterprises (MBE) and 9.5 percent Women Business Enterprises (WBE). This underscores the project’s dedication to fostering diversity and creating opportunities for local residents.

“We are excited to be a part of this collective effort to redefine cold storage and processing capabilities for a leading food service provider,” said Scott Rahn, Senior Vice President, Market Leader Consumer Goods and Supply Chain at Clayco. “Equally impressive is PFG’s commitment to advancing the economy in the region and employing a diverse workforce.”

About Performance Food Group Company

Performance Food Group is an industry leader and one of the largest food and food service distribution companies in North America with more than 150 locations in North America. Founded and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, PFG, and our family of companies, market and deliver quality food and related products to 300,000+ locations including independent and chain restaurants; businesses, schools, and healthcare facilities; vending and office coffee service distributors; and big box retailers, theaters, and convenience stores. PFG’s success as a Fortune 100 company is achieved through our more than 35,000 dedicated associates committed to building strong relationships with the valued customers, suppliers, and communities we serve. To learn more about PFG, visit pfgc.com.

About Scannell Properties

Scannell Properties is a privately held real estate development and investment company focusing on build-to-suit and speculative development of industrial, office, and multifamily facilities throughout the U.S., Canada, and Europe. Since its inception in 1990, Scannell Properties has completed over 550 development projects totaling 158 million SF. For more information, visit scannellproperties.com