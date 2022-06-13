Skip to Main Content
logo
Innovation Stories
Work
Featured Projects
Current Projects
Institutional
Featured Projects
Government
Healthcare
Education
Industrial
Featured Projects
Manufacturing
Distribution & E-Commerce
Food & Beverage
Controlled Environment Agriculture
Aerospace & Aviation
Commercial
Featured Projects
Corporate
Sports & Entertainment
Parking Garages
Art
Mission Critical
Residential & Hospitality
Science & Technology
Webcams
Services
Overview
Pre-Construction
Procurement
Construction
Design
Engineering
VDC & BIM
Technical Assurance Group
Self-Perform
Development
Sustainability
About Us
Company Overview
Overview
Our Brand/Mantra
History
Safety
Inclusion
Message from Our Chairman
People
Design-Build
Values & Commitments
Overview
Clayco Rising
Juneteenth Program
Clayco NOW
Clayco Future Leaders Fellowship
Clayco Advanced Construction and Materials Laboratory
Community Involvement
CCDI – Construction Career Development Initiative
Contact
Offices
Careers
Subcontractor Prequalification
Latest
Building Solutions
Integrated Approach
CRG
LJC
Concrete Strategies
Ventana
CRG, Shapack Partners to Redevelop Former Bridgford Food Plant in Chicago into 750,000 SF Mixed-Use Project
Home
Latest
Share This
Email
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Search