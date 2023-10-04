Fast Company Names Clayco to 2023 Brands That Matter List

OCTOBER 3, CHICAGO – Fast Company honored Clayco today as part of its third annual 2023 Brands That Matter list. Clayco, a full-service, turnkey real estate, architecture, engineering, design-build and construction firm, has been recognized for effectively living and communicating its mission and values, making a meaningful contribution to society and driving industry advancement.

“We are honored to be part of Fast Company’s Brands That Matter list, joining a league of trailblazing and impactful companies,” said Bob Clark, Clayco’s Executive Chairman and Founder. “This recognition is a testament and commitment to our mantra, ‘Beyond These Walls.’ Each project we undertake reflects our dedication to a purpose, one that goes beyond physical walls and shapes a brighter future.”

Fast Company’s Brands That Matter program seeks to recognize and celebrate companies of all sizes, from large multinational conglomerates to small-but-mighty companies and nonprofits, that extend their impact beyond the realm of products and services. The list of 165 honorees showcases brands effectively demonstrating their cultural relevance and social engagement all while authentically conveying their “why.”

“The scale and scope of honorees this year is incredible,” said Brendan Vaughan, Fast Company editor-in-chief. “At first glance, there might not be much in common between brands like M&M’s, Dungeons & Dragons, and healthtech platform WellTheory, but the thread that binds them is a commitment and purpose as a brand and relevance to their audience, whether that’s through fun, games, or healthcare.”

Fast Company’s 2023 Brands That Matter list is featured in the publication’s Fall issue, which is now available online now and will be on newsstands beginning October 10, 2023.

About Clayco

Clayco is a full-service, turnkey real estate development, master planning, architecture, engineering, and construction firm that safely and sustainably delivers the highest quality solutions to clients across North America on time, on budget, and above and beyond expectations. With $5.2 billion in revenue for 2022, Clayco specializes in the “art and science of building,” providing fast track, efficient solutions for industrial, commercial, institutional and residential-related building projects. For more information, visit www.claycorp.com.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Brendan Vaughan. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.