Kali Hotel and Rooftop, Autograph Collection Breaks Ground at Hollywood Park in Greater Los Angeles, Steps from Premier Sports and Entertainment Venues

LOS ANGELES (October 22, 2024) – KPC Development Company today broke ground on the $300-million Kali Hotel and Rooftop, Autograph Collection at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California. Located at 3737 Stadium Drive, the 300-key hotel is the only hotel permitted within the Hollywood Park Specific Plan zone, adjacent to SoFi Stadium and YouTube Theater, within walking distance of Intuit Dome and Kia Forum, and 4 miles from Los Angeles International Airport.

Kali Hotel and Rooftop joins Autograph Collection Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio of over 30 extraordinary brands. The distinctive premium brand features over 320 independent hotels, each hand-selected for their inherent craft and distinct perspectives on design and hospitality.

The groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, marks a significant leap forward in the development of Hollywood Park, solidifying its position as Los Angeles’ epicenter for entertainment with Kali Hotel as a cornerstone. The 300-acre Hollywood Park, owned, being developed and operated by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke, is the largest urban mixed-use development under construction in the Western U.S.

City of Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts, Clayco Executive Chairman and Founder Bob Clark, President of Kroenke Holdings Otto Maly, and KPC Development Company Chairman and Founder Dr. Kali P. Chaudhuri shared remarks about this project’s transformational impact on the City of Inglewood and greater Los Angeles for years to come.

“Kali Hotel represents a pivotal step in KPC’s strategic growth of realizing world-class development projects with partners who share our eye for ingenuity and commitment to excellence,” said Dr. Kali P. Chaudhuri, Chairman and Founder of KPC Development Company and the KPC Group. “We are honored to bring this one-of-a-kind hospitality experience to Hollywood Park that will contribute positively to the Inglewood community.”

The project is being led by Clayco as the builder, architect Lamar Johnson Collaborative (LJC), and Sixteenfifty Creative Intelligence for interior design and branding. Plans for the 13-story hotel provide for 300 guest rooms including 34 suites, along with a pool and yoga deck, spa, fitness center, three food and beverage concepts, and nearly 20,000 square feet of meetings and events space. Onsite parking comprises 315 stalls on the hotel’s ground and subterranean levels.

“At Clayco, we’re about more than just constructing buildings—we’re committed to creating spaces that make people feel welcomed and at home,” said Bob Clark, Executive Chairman and Founder of Clayco. “The Kali Hotel project is a perfect example of that vision. It’s not just a building; it’s a space that captures the spirit of Los Angeles. Partnering with such forward-thinking teams on this iconic property is in perfect alignment with our pursuit of excellence, and we’re thrilled to be contributing to a development that will leave a lasting legacy in Inglewood and Los Angeles.”

Upon opening in spring 2026, Kali Hotel promises to deliver a heartfelt, curated experience that embodies the essence of Los Angeles, from culture and art to design and entertainment. Layered materials, patterns, textures, and colors will combine in a cohesive convergence of timeless and modern styles, inviting guests on a rich, multi-sensory journey of discovery.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kali Hotel to Hollywood Park,” said Otto Maly, President of Kroenke Holdings. “As we continue to develop this unparalleled destination where people can live, work, play and now stay, Kali Hotel will enhance the experiences here for our residents, visitors and guests from across the globe. We are grateful to Dr. Chaudhuri for his vision as well as his commitment to bringing this special property to Hollywood Park.”

In addition to Kali Hotel, the city within a city of Hollywood Park will include up to five million square feet of creative office space, an exceptional retail district reaching up to 890,000 square feet, and as many as 2,500 sophisticated new residences. Expansive outdoor-oriented districts will border the 12-acre Lake Park, interwoven with 25 acres of tree-lined public parks and open spaces.

About KPC Development Company

KPC Development Company is the commercial real estate division of the KPC Group, a privately held development and investment company serving a wide range of industries. Founded by Dr. Kali P. Chaudhuri with headquarters in Corona, Calif., KPC Development Company engages in the development and construction of masterplan communities, hotels and resorts, skyscrapers, medical and healthcare facilities, educational institutions, and high-profile, mixed-use complexes throughout the United States and worldwide. For more information, visit thekpcgroup.com.

About Clayco

Clayco is a full-service, turnkey real estate development, master planning, architecture, engineering, and construction firm that safely and sustainably delivers the highest quality solutions to clients across North America on time, on budget, and above and beyond expectations. With $5.8 billion in revenue for 2023, Clayco specializes in the “art and science of building,” providing fast track, efficient solutions for industrial, commercial, institutional and residential-related building projects. For more information, visit www.claycorp.com.

About Lamar Johnson Collaborative

Lamar Johnson Collaborative (LJC) is a full-service, integrated architecture and design firm. LJC is committed to elevating the art and science of architecture and improving design delivery through collaboration. As an integrated design practice, the firm offers architecture, interior design, urban planning, landscape architecture, sustainability, and quality assurance services through offices in Chicago, Denver, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and St Louis. As a subsidiary of Clayco, a national design-build construction firm, LJC utilizes a full-service approach to inform design delivery, going beyond traditional quality assurance by ensuring benefits of the design-build delivery method in projects regardless of actual delivery method.

Founded in 1999, LJC combines collective experiences to promote an inclusive culture, recognizing the true value of diversity and the synergy that it brings. For more information, visit www.theljc.com.

About Hollywood Park

Spanning nearly 300 acres, Hollywood Park is the largest urban mixed-use development under construction in the Western United States owned, being developed and operated by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke. Anchored by an up to 890,000-square-foot retail area and surrounded by creative office space, Hollywood Park offers new sophisticated residences, public parks, a lake, and premier entertainment venues. The mixed-use development is all linked by walkable paseos and plazas and centered around the 3.1 million square-foot SoFi Stadium, one of Los Angeles’ most striking architectural structures, and the adjacent 6,000-seat performance venue, YouTube Theater. Stylish residences and a modern open-office campus will complement the entertainment and retail district, creating a world-class destination for both local and international guests. Located just six miles off the coast, a short drive from LAX, Hollywood Park is an iconic global destination for millions to enjoy. For more information, please visit www.hollywoodparkca.com.

