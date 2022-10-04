Lurie Children’s Hospital Patients Get Hands-On With Bulldozers, Excavators and Telehandlers at Picture Perfect Clayco-Sponsored Kids Dig Event

Patients and their families had the opportunity to spend the day on an active construction site with trained professionals and assistance as part of Clayco’s first annual Kids Dig.

Chicago, IL – Oct. 4, 2022 – It was all smiles for the dozens of tykes Saturday attending the first annual Chicago Kids Dig hosted by the full-service, turnkey real estate development, master planning, architecture, engineering and construction firm Clayco, in partnership with Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago.

The event was held at one of Clayco’s active jobsites, 170 N. Green St. in Fulton Market, and provided patients, their families, hospital staff, and friends of Lurie Children’s the opportunity to learn about and operate (with assistance) a variety of heavy machinery such as rollers, bulldozers, excavators, and telehandlers in a giant sand box, along with other interactive activities with support from professionals. This unique fundraising event promotes wellness for the children, while also sparking their imagination and an interest in the world of construction.

“We are so honored to have the opportunity to give back to our Chicago community this way,” said Kevin McKenna, President of Clayco’s Construction Group. “With headquarters right here in the city, we find it vital to serve our community members each day. We are thrilled at the success of this year’s Kids Dig and look forward to making this an annual event for Lurie Children’s patients to look forward to.”

More than 100 children and their families were present on the jobsite throughout the day. Aside from being able to sit on and operate the machinery, the children were also able to learn more about construction and what is done each day on an active jobsite.

“We are thrilled that our patients had the opportunity to attend this event,” said Dr. Thomas Shanley, President & CEO of Lurie Children’s. “From learning about the machinery to being able to operate some of it, we are elated the children were able to have a fun day, just being kids. We cherish moments and partnerships like these and look forward to future events with Clayco.”

Images from the event can be found here: https://app.box.com/s/q65uoyvpcc6p01j90quqdwvw9alg2xi5

About Clayco

Clayco is a full-service, turnkey real estate development, master planning, architecture, engineering, and construction firm that safely and sustainably delivers the highest quality solutions to clients across North America on time, on budget, and above and beyond expectations. With $4.9 billion in revenue for 2021, Clayco specializes in the “art and science of building,” providing fast track, efficient solutions for industrial, commercial, institutional and residential-related building projects. For more information, visit www.claycorp.com.

About Lurie Children’s Hospital

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago provides superior pediatric care in a setting that offers the latest benefits and innovations in medical technology, research and family-friendly design.

As the largest pediatric provider in the region with a 140-year legacy of excellence, kids and their families are at the center of all we do. For more information visit https://www.luriechildrens.org.