National Design-Build Firm, Clayco, Hires Seasoned Strategist MacAdam Glinn as Senior Vice President, Aviation Business Unit Leader

CHICAGO, IL – May 17, 2022 – Clayco, a full-service turnkey real estate, architecture, engineering, design-build and construction firm, announced today that MacAdam (Mac) Glinn was hired to serve as Senior Vice President, Aviation Business Unit Leader. In this role, Mac will lead Clayco’s public and private aviation facility construction business across the U.S.

“Mac brings the relationships and proven experience necessary to build a successful aviation business unit,” said Otto Nichols, Clayco Executive Vice President and Shareholder. “We’re thrilled to have him join our team where he’ll have access to all of Clayco’s integrated resources. His style of collaborative execution makes him a valued addition to our team.”

Mac has spent a large part of his career in construction collaborating on complex, multi-stakeholder aviation projects with air carrier and airport clients. He focuses on protecting the passenger experience from early project planning through final closeout. Whether it is a terminal renovation or expansion project, a recapitalized baggage system, replacement of airport systems, installation of new passenger boarding bridges, new bag claims, or upgrades to air carrier ticketing and hold room areas, Mac is always looking to drive additional value into projects while preserving quality and design intent, and at the same time looking to accelerate projects to speed revenue generation.

“In the aviation construction business, the ability to travel to support your clients and the capacity to closely manage risk are critical to successfully delivering projects,” said Mac Glinn. “Consequently, the combination of Clayco’s high-performing, travelling project teams and its incredibly vertically integrated structure seemed like a perfect fit for the aviation market.”

Mac previously oversaw Mortenson’s and Skanska USA’s aviation construction businesses. He was named to the Engineering News-Record Southeast Top 20 Under 40 Emerging Leaders list, and has written and been featured in numerous articles on construction, procurement and aviation market trends. Mac holds a J.D. from Florida International University and B.A. from Kenyon College.

