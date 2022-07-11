National Design-Builder Clayco Celebrates Groundbreaking of X Phoenix II, a New 26-story Residential High-rise in Phoenix’s Downtown Core

PHOENIX – July 11, 2022 – Today Clayco, a full-service, turnkey real estate, architecture, engineering, design-build and construction firm, celebrated the groundbreaking of X Phoenix II, a new 26-story mixed-use residential high-rise located at 201 W. Van Buren in Phoenix’s downtown core. Designed by Clayco subsidiary Lamar Johnson Collaborative (LJC), this 632,442-square-foot project is owned and developed by Chicago-based developer, The X Company.

The new Clayco-built tower will be located adjacent to the recently completed X Phoenix, a 20-story, 330-unit concrete structure that features fully furnished units, a full-service members only club and approximately 35,000-square-feet of retail space. X Phoenix II will contain 352 apartment units and feature the following amenities:

394 parking spaces spanning levels 3 through 7

2,000-square-foot rooftop dog run

20,000-square-feet of indoor / outdoor fitness space

1,500-square-foot pool and 3,500-square-foot pool deck on level 9 with poolside bar and restaurant

15,000-square-feet of dedicated coworking space

Bike storage room with 182 bike spaces and a bike wash

“We are thrilled to continue to play a part in the revitalization of downtown Phoenix. Our partnership with Clayco was key to our success on the first phase of X Phoenix, and will continue to be on phase 2,” said Nate Shriver, director of development at the X Company.

Set to complete in summer 2024, Clayco and LJC are collaborating with Workshop/APD for interior design; Kimley-Horn for civil and landscape; PK Associates for structural engineering; and Blum Engineering for MEP.

“We are honored to continue working with The X Company to deliver another modern urban living option to working professionals in downtown Phoenix,” said Clayco executive Eric Jaegers. “The modern amenities of this facility combined with its co-living style offerings are truly one of a kind in the Phoenix market.”

