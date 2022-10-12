National Design-Builder Clayco Celebrates New Partnership with Thompson Thrift at Groundbreaking of Elliot Tech Center in conjunction with City of Mesa

The groundbreaking ceremony took place on Tuesday, October 11 on-site at NWC Signal Butte and Elliot Road. City of Mesa Mayor John Giles was in attendance along with Councilmember Kevin Thompson and stakeholders representing Thompson Thrift

MESA, ARIZONA – On October 11, Thompson Thrift joined Clayco and the City of Mesa to celebrate the groundbreaking of the first phase of the one million-square-foot Elliot Tech Center. Situated in the booming Elliot Road Technology Corridor, Elliot Tech Center is minutes away from the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport and is within close range to the 202 freeway, US 60 and SR 24.

Thompson Thrift was impressed with Clayco’s ability to provide a single point of contact to coordinate design and engineering, in addition to its quality control processes. “We are thrilled to be underway on a development that will further enhance the options for companies seeking to start or expand their operations in Mesa,” said Ashlee Boyd, managing partner for Thompson Thrift Commercial. “Clayco has been a great partner on the pre-construction and infrastructure stages for this project and we are excited to work with them as we go vertical.”

Thompson Thrift is developing the property, and has contracted Clayco to construct Phase I, which consists of three industrial buildings, offsite improvements, and five retail pads. The first 25-acre phase is expected to be completed by fall 2023 and will include five retail pads and three industrial buildings ranging from approximately 79,000 to 89,000 square feet. The industrial buildings feature secure truck courts, a variety of bay sizes, and clear heights from 28 to 32 feet. Black Rock Coffee Bar and a convenience store have already committed to two of the retail pads, and lease negotiations are underway with a well-regarded local restaurant for a 4,000-square-foot, sit-down restaurant.

“The Gateway area continues to expand as an important economic driver for the East Valley,” said Mesa Mayor John Giles. “Elliot Tech Center will bring quality jobs to Mesa by providing critical industrial space for aerospace/aviation, electric vehicles, semiconductors, and high-tech manufacturing companies that continue to seek Mesa as a place to locate.”

Clayco is collaborating with Butler Design Group, Hunter Engineering, PK Associates, Kraemer Engineering, McGrew Consulting Engineers, and Laskin & Associates to successfully complete construction in May 2023.

“We are excited to partner with Thompson Thrift on this exciting mixed-use development,” said Todd Peters, Vice President, Industrial from Clayco. “Elliot Tech Center will bring significant industrial and retail flexibility to Mesa’s new Elliot Road Technology Corridor, and we are thrilled to be working with the City and our partners to make this happen.”

About Clayco

Clayco is a full-service, turnkey real estate development, master planning, architecture, engineering, and construction firm that safely and sustainably delivers the highest quality solutions to clients across North America on time, on budget, and above and beyond expectations. With $4.9 billion in revenue for 2021, Clayco specializes in the “art and science of building,” providing fast-track, efficient solutions for industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential-related building projects. For more information, visit www.claycorp.com.

About Thompson Thrift Real Estate Company

Thompson Thrift is an integrated full-service real estate company with offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver, Houston and Phoenix. Three business units drive Thompson Thrift’s success—Thompson Thrift Residential which is focused on upscale Class A multifamily communities and luxury leased homes, Thompson Thrift Commercial which is focused on ground-up commercial development, and Thompson Thrift Construction, a full-service construction company. Through these business units, Thompson Thrift is engaged in all aspects of acquisition, development, construction, leasing, and management of quality multifamily, mixed-use, retail, industrial and commercial projects across the country. We are passionate about our customer’s success and strive to ensure our projects not only meet the needs of our customers but also the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com.