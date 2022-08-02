National Design-Builder Clayco Named Among Fast Company’s 2022 Best Workplaces for Innovators in the United States

CHICAGO – August 2, 2022 – Clayco, a full-service, turnkey real estate, architecture, engineering, design-build and construction firm headquartered in Chicago has been named to Fast Company’s 2022 Best Workplaces for Innovators United States list, the publication announced today. Clayco was one of nine U.S. category standouts recognized for creating infrastructures for innovation, leading to important breakthroughs. This marks the second year Fast Company has recognized Clayco among organizations around the world that demonstrate a steadfast commitment to encouraging innovation at all levels.

“We are honored to once again be ranked on Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators list among pioneering companies across industries,” said Bob Clark, Clayco Executive Chairman & Founder. “At Clayco, we are deeply invested in recruiting the best of the best while maintaining our high-energy, community-focused culture. There is limitless potential for our talented team to innovate using Clayco’s national resources across our integrated platform in real estate development, design and building.”

During a tumultuous year when other companies were downsizing amid the global pandemic, Clayco was experiencing explosive growth in large part thanks to its dominance in the design-build distribution center market. In the face of economic uncertainty, Clayco leadership agreed that an investment to expand office and human capital out West in Los Angeles and Phoenix was in the best interest of our talent search and national client base. The investment paid off; with over 100 local hires added since 2021, Clayco’s Southwest office has been awarded over $1 billion of local projects, including industrial distribution and manufacturing projects, as well as several mixed-use residential high-rises.

Clayco cultivates a company culture in which innovation takes places across all levels and in all departments. In 2020, Clayco encouraged Project Superintendent Kile Nuehring to dedicate time and resources to inventing a safety system aiming to drastically reduce worksite falls—the leading cause of death among construction workers. Kile’s efforts resulted in the Fall Arrest Acknowledgement System (FAAS) for which he was recently granted a full non-provisional utility patent.

Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the Best Workplaces for Innovators list ranks 100 winners from a variety of industries, including computer science, biotech, consumer packaged goods, nonprofit, education, financial services, cybersecurity, and engineering. Working together, Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers scored nearly 1,500 applications, and a panel of eight eminent judges reviewed and endorsed the top 100 companies. The 2021 awards feature workplaces from around the world with several of the honorees based outside the U.S.

Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators issue (September 2022) is available online now, and the print issue will be on news stands beginning August 16, 2022. To view the complete list, click here.

About Clayco

Clayco is a full-service, turnkey real estate development, master planning, architecture, engineering, and construction firm that safely and sustainably delivers the highest quality solutions to clients across North America on time, on budget, and above and beyond expectations. With $4.9 billion in revenue for 2021, Clayco specializes in the “art and science of building,” providing fast track, efficient solutions for industrial, commercial, institutional and residential-related building projects. For more information, visit www.claycorp.com.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Technology and Operations services and Accenture Song—all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 710,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.