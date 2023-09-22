NorSun Selects Clayco as U.S. Feed Partner

Clayco to serve as Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) partner for NorSun expansion in the United States.

CHICAGO, IL – The FEED studies for the U.S. expansion will ensure that the necessary details of the project are in place for the Final Investment Decision in March 2024. Construction start is expected around mid-year the same year. This includes production of all conceptual technical documents, confirmation of product specifications and clarifying the scope of the project. Clayco will also support the final stages of the site selection process by carrying out a technical due diligence survey of the shortlisted sites.

In the coming months, Clayco will provide a significant strengthening of capacity that ensures progress in NorSun’s expansion plans in the USA

“I am very happy that we now have a FEED partner who provides us with the capacity to deliver the details that need to be in place before we come to an investment decision and can put the shovel in the ground to start construction of our new production facility in the USA,” says Project Director at NorSun, Harald Bakke.

He adds that different candidates were assessed and that Clayco stood out as the best alternative, referring to their impressive list of achievements.

“We believe that Clayco represents unique insight, competence and experience and we are confident that the choice of FEED partner will ensure progress and the highest quality. Signing the agreement with Clayco is one important step and we look forward to a close and good partnership going forward,” says Harald Bakke.

“We are thrilled that NorSun has chosen Clayco as its FEED partner for this important expansion into the U.S. We are honored to be entrusted with the critical role of shaping the foundation for success, and our team is ready to embark on this journey of innovation and excellence,” says Eric Adams, senior engineering manager at Clayco.

Clayco

Clayco is a full-service, turnkey real estate development, master planning, architecture, engineering, and construction firm that safely and sustainably delivers the highest quality solutions to clients across North America on time, on budget, and above and beyond expectations.

With $5.2 billion in revenue for 2022, Clayco specializes in the “art and science of building,” providing fast track, efficient solutions for industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential-related building projects. For more Information, visit www.claycorp.com.

NorSun

NorSun is a Norwegian solar energy company that manufactures and markets high performance mono-crystalline silicon ingots and wafers for the global solar energy industry. Dedicated to high efficiency n-type wafers and sustainable production with low CO2 emissions, NorSun is an established supplier to tier-one cell manufacturers.

NorSun is currently preparing for an expansion in the U.S. building a 5 GW production facility, aiming for start of production in Q3 2025. For more information, visit www.norsun.no.