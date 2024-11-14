NorSun Signs Agreement with Clayco as Engineering, Procurement and Construction Partner for Tulsa Plant

November 14, 2024 – Oslo, Norway / Tulsa, Oklahoma: NorSun, a leading independent producer of monocrystalline solar wafers, has announced the signing of an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract with Clayco, a premier design, engineering, and construction firm, for its new 5GW solar wafer manufacturing plant in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Following a rigorous selection process focused on experience, reference projects, and capacity to deliver large, complex industrial facilities, NorSun selected Clayco to lead the construction of this state-of-the-art facility. With construction slated to begin in 2025, NorSun expects to produce its first wafers by mid-2026.

“We have been through a rigorous tendering process involving several highly qualified contractors and are very pleased with selecting Clayco as our preferred partner,” said, Harald Bakke, Project Director at NorSun. “Their focus on collaboration and experience in delivering large-scale projects of this nature has given us great trust in their ability to deliver on budget, schedule, and quality while executing the work with the highest safety and environmental standards.”

The new factory will be located in the Mingo Development Area in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where NorSun has secured a long-term land lease in collaboration with the City of Tulsa and the Tulsa Airport Improvement Trust (TAIT).

“I would like to express our appreciation for the close collaboration with local authorities, TAIT, and the Governor of Oklahoma,” said Erik Løkke-Øwre, CEO of NorSun. “These relationships are important for NorSun as we progress towards realizing our ambitious goals in the U.S.”

“We’re proud to be the site for NorSun’s U.S.-based factory, which is expected to bring over 320 new direct jobs to our city in 2026,” said Daniel Regan, Director of Real Estate & Development for TAIT. “With Clayco’s proven expertise, we look forward to helping them bring life to this highly anticipated world-class manufacturing plant at Tulsa International Airport.”

Reflecting Clayco’s dedication to sustainable development and strategic partnerships, the agreement with NorSun represents a significant milestone in the U.S. solar energy landscape.

“This landmark facility in Tulsa marks a major step in rebuilding the U.S. solar value chain, and we’re proud to join forces with NorSun in this endeavor,” said Anthony Johnson, President of Clayco’s Industrial Business Unit. “We’re honored by the trust placed in us and have valued our close collaboration throughout this process.”

Løkke-Øwre agrees.

“We are delighted to have signed this agreement and believe that NorSun and Clayco are a perfect match,” he said.

The EPC contract between NorSun and Clayco is contingent upon the Tulsa plant reaching a Final Investment Decision, with further updates to be provided as the project advances.