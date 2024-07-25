Related, CRG, LJC and Clayco are key partners in the Quantum Campus project in Chicago

Chicago, IL, JULY 25, 2024 – Today’s announcement of the new Quantum Campus, anchored by PsiQuantum, on the former USX site on Chicago’s South Side marks a significant milestone in establishing the city as a global quantum computing hub. Clayco is proud to be an instrumental partner in bringing this prestigious project to reality across its various units, from Related partnering with CRG as lead developers, to Lamar Johnson Collaborative (LJC) as lead designer, and Clayco as the General Contractor for the facility at 8080 South Lakeshore Drive.

The Quantum Campus at 8080 South Lakeshore is set to reinvigorate the economy of Chicago’s Southside. Once the country’s leading steel producer, this campus will lead the nation in quantum research, computing power, and education. The site encompasses 120 contiguous acres within a 440-acre property, making it one of the largest contiguous infill waterfront properties in the country. It offers access to major roadways, nearby public transit options, and proximity to key transportation routes and existing quantum partners at the University of Chicago.

“Partnering with PsiQuantum on this groundbreaking facility is a tremendous opportunity for the city of Chicago,” said Michael Fassnacht, Chief Growth Officer and President Chicagoland at Clayco. “Together with Related, CRG and LJC, we are dedicated to delivering a world-class project that exceeds expectations. This facility will be a cornerstone in advancing quantum computing and will have a lasting positive impact on the greater Chicagoland area. I am extremely thankful for Governor Pritzker’s leadership on enabling this tremendous economic growth opportunity for the whole state.”

The partnership between Related, CRG, LJC and Clayco provides PsiQuantum with a time-tested collaboration focused on delivering exceptional results. Given the scale and first-of-its-kind deployment of this project, the team was formed to ensure PsiQuantum’s overwhelming success for all stakeholders, including the Chicagoland community.

The planning phase of this project will start immediately after this public announcement.

Clayco is a full-service, turnkey real estate development, master planning, architecture, engineering, and construction firm that safely and sustainably delivers the highest quality solutions to clients across North America on time, on budget, and above and beyond expectations. With $5.8 billion in revenue for 2023, Clayco specializes in the “art and science of building,” providing fast track, efficient solutions for industrial, commercial, institutional and residential-related building projects. For more information, visit www.claycorp.com.