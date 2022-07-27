ViaWest Group Celebrates Partnership With Nicola Wealth Real Estate at Groundbreaking of Advanced Industrial Park in conjunction with Builder Clayco and the City of Mesa

The groundbreaking ceremony took place on Tuesday, July 26 on-site at 7250 S. Sossaman Rd. City of Mesa Mayor John Giles was in attendance along with Councilmember Kevin Thompson and stakeholders representing ViaWest Group and Clayco.

MESA, ARIZONA – On July 26, ViaWest Group, in partnership with Nicola Wealth Real Estate, joined Clayco and the City of Mesa to celebrate the groundbreaking of Advanced Industrial Park. This new speculative development is located in one of the Southeast Valley’s most active areas. ViaWest Group is developing the property and has contracted Clayco to construct the three single-loaded Class A modern industrial buildings with a total rentable square footage of 335,066 for distribution and warehouse purposes: Building A will be 122,690 square feet, Building B will be 131,737 square feet, and Building C will be 80,639 square feet.

Alex Boles, ViaWest’s Director of Investment and Development, stated, “we are excited to break ground in Mesa on Advanced Industrial Park. We purposefully designed these industrial buildings to fit the needs of tenants in this high growth market. We appreciate the strong commitment to economic development by the City of Mesa and look forward to working with our team of experts—Clayco, Cawley Architects and JMC Engineering—to deliver Advanced Industrial Park.”

Aiming to fill high demand in the Mesa Gateway market that currently has industrial vacancy rates below two percent, Cawley Architects designed the buildings to accommodate multiple tenants requiring smaller suite sizes divisible down to +/- 20,000 square feet. Developed within Mesa’s “Pecos Advanced Manufacturing Zone,” Advanced Industrial Park will have abundant access to water, natural gas, fiber and SRPs 69kV transmission. Recently, the Southeast Valley has experienced tremendous growth due to a robust labor force, access to the Loop 202 interstate, and the Mesa-Gateway Airport’s adoption of Sky Bridge’s Unified Cargo Processing platform, which allows for quicker importing and exporting.

“ViaWest and Clayco are making a wise decision to locate in SE Mesa, where the demand for industrial space has not slowed—in fact, it continues to gain momentum,” said Mesa Mayor John Giles. “This development brings another great option for companies looking to start or expand their operations in Mesa.”

“I am thrilled that ViaWest and their partners chose Southeast Mesa as the place in which to expand their operation. Expansions such as this are what attract others to make the investment in our community and bring jobs to the region. ViaWest has certainly set themselves up for continued success in Mesa, and I look forward to seeing more great things from them in the future,” said Mesa Councilmember Kevin Thompson.

Clayco is collaborating with Cawley Architects and JMC Engineering to successfully complete construction in the first quarter of 2023. The development’s exterior facade will consist of tilt-up concrete panels with metal accents and a rich, inviting color palette.

“We are honored to work with ViaWest Group and Nicola Wealth Real Estate to bring Advanced Industrial Park to the region,” said Clayco Vice President Todd Peters. “The Southeast Valley has seen abundant growth and opportunity in the industrial market. These buildings will provide Class-A industrial space to meet the needs of new and expanding logistics and manufacturing companies.”

