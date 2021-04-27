Clayco Breaks Ground in Phoenix on Scannell Properties-Owned Industrial Building

The 388,000-square-foot spec building is Clayco’s most recent project with national developer Scannell Properties

GLENDALE, AZ – April 27, 2021 – Clayco, a full-service design-build and construction firm, recently broke ground on a new 388,000-square-foot speculative industrial building in Glendale’s Loop 303 Corridor for national developer Scannell Properties (Scannell). The tilt up distribution and e-commerce warehouse is Clayco’s most recent with Scannell.

Planned on an 50-acre site, the building will span 388,000-square-feet, provide 36’ clear height and allow cross deck operations, and include an adjacent parking lot with 250 car spaces and 127 trailer stalls. Clayco will also be installing offsite road improvements to provide infrastructure for the end users in the park. Along with this project, Clayco will be preparing a building pad for a future “twin” building adjacent to this one. Clayco was selected to implement design improvements value engineered by the construction team for increased efficiency and to support speed to market.

“At Clayco, we take pride in the fact that it is our responsibility to help our clients and their tenants bring goods closer to consumers, and to their communities, faster and more efficiently,” said Anthony Johnson, President of Clayco’s Industrial Business Unit. “Along these lines, we are excited to work with Scannell in this critical industrial market, and are laser focused on speed to market, safety and quality.”

“We are thrilled to work with Clayco on this important project in Glendale,” said Bob Scannell, President and Founder of Scannell Properties. “Their depth of experience in the industrial space provides certainty in delivery and execution, and has made for a robust partnership.”

In collaboration with architect Ware Malcomb, Clayco is on track to complete the project by fall 2021 while adhering to strict protocols in accordance with OSHA, the WHO and the CDC amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Clayco has over $70 million in active construction projects in the Phoenix market, and has completed over 3.3 million-square-feet of corporate, industrial manufacturing, distribution and e-commerce facilities in the Phoenix area.



