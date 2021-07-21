National Design-Build Firm Clayco Establishes Phoenix Office

PHOENIX – July 21, 2021 – Clayco, a full-service, turnkey real estate, architecture, engineering, design-build and construction firm headquartered in Chicago announced today that the firm has established an office in Phoenix, Arizona as part of its western expansion. The new office is located at 2398 E. Camelback Road in the Biltmore area. Clayco’s Arizona expansion is led by Executive Vice President Anthony Johnson, along with a core leadership team of Kim Poole as Vice President of Economic Development, Bryan Zehnder as Vice President of Operations, and Lindsay Johnson as Project Executive. The deal marks Clayco’s second market expansion in three months following the opening of Clayco’s Los Angeles and Orange County offices back in May.

“I am grateful that Clayco is in a position to expand our footprint in the Southwest region where we will provide even greater value to our clients and a platform for the industries’ top talent to excel in,” said Clayco Executive Chairman and Founder Bob Clark. “With a dedicated team and access to Clayco’s national resources, our new Phoenix office is committed to contributing to the region’s growth in target markets.”

With revenue expected to exceed $4.5 billion in 2021, Clayco specializes in the art and science of building, providing fast-track and efficient solutions for industrial, commercial, institutional and residential building projects. Clayco has over $300 million in active construction projects in the Phoenix market, and has completed over 3.3 million-square-feet of corporate, industrial, manufacturing, distribution and e-commerce facilities in the Phoenix area.

In May, Clayco hired industry veteran Kim Poole. An accomplished executive in the construction industry and certified ambassador of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council, Kim is responsible for leading Clayco’s economic development efforts in the industrial, mission critical, manufacturing and multifamily segments throughout Phoenix and the surrounding Southwest region.

“I am thrilled to have joined Clayco. The firm has ongoing design-build projects in the industial, high-tech manufacturing, commercial and multifamily markets in Phoenix, which have all seen explosive growth over the past few years,” said Kim Poole. “Our goal is to build upon the phenomenal execution and collaboration with our partners that we are known for. Clayco has built an incredible top-down culture around “treat others how you wish to be treated”—the same motto by which I have lived my personal and professional life.”

Clayco veteran Bryan Zehnder has relocated to Phoenix to oversee the excellence in delivery of Clayco projects. Having been involved in some of Clayco’s most complex projects throughout his career, Bryan will also to help recruit, train and mentor new teammates as they learn Clayco’s culture and integrated delivery model

Other key hires include Project Executive Lindsay Johnson who will help lead residential business unit initiatives in the region, and Director of Project Development Ryan Hankins who will help drive preconstruction efforts across Clayco’s various business units.

About Clayco

Clayco is a full-service, turnkey real estate development, master planning, architecture, engineering, and construction firm that safely delivers clients across North America the highest quality solutions on time, on budget, and above and beyond expectations. With $3.8 billion in revenue for 2020, Clayco specializes in the “art and science of building,” providing fast track, efficient solutions for industrial, commercial, institutional and residential related building projects. For more information visit www.claycorp.com.