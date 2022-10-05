Clayco Celebrates Skye on 6th Topping Out in Downtown Phoenix

Clayco recently completed vertical construction of Skye on 6th, a 26-story residential high-rise in downtown Phoenix scheduled for completion in summer 2023. At the groundbreaking in September 2021, Clayco and Hubbard Street Group donated $10,000 each toward bringing the Construction Career Development Initiative (CCDI) program to nearby Phoenix Union Bioscience High School.

PHOENIX, AZ – October 5, 2022 – Yesterday Clayco, a full-service, turnkey real estate, architecture, engineering, design-build and construction firm celebrated the topping out of the new residential tower, Skye on 6th, in downtown Phoenix’s Roosevelt Row Arts District. The Shepley Bulfinch-designed structure is owned by Chicago-based developer Hubbard Street Group and scheduled for completion in summer 2023.

As part of CCDI’s introduction into the Phoenix market, Clayco and Hubbard Street Group donated $10,000 each towards a hands-on construction career exposure and immersive educational program with nearby Phoenix Union Bioscience High School. Two $2,500 scholarships and summer internships were awarded to senior students interested in pursuing a construction-related college degree. Named the “Build Our Future” scholarship, the program was funded by the donation dollars from Clayco and Hubbard Street Group.

Standing at 26 stories tall, Skye on 6th will contain 309 apartments, 6,500-square-feet of ground level retail space, and a 78,000-square-foot parking garage with 201 spaces. Designed for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Silver certification, the 357,850-square-foot building’s exterior cladding comprises of floor-to-floor window wall and fly by exterior insulation and finish system (EIFS) panels.

“We are grateful to our field staff and subcontractors who have worked tirelessly to get us to this terrific milestone,” said Clayco executive Eric Jaegers. “I would like to thank all of our subcontractors for keeping the job site safe and OSHA recordable free for 442 days.”

In July, Clayco achieved “star” status through the Arizona Division of Occupational Safety and Health (ADOSH)’s Voluntary Protection Program (VPP) for the Skye on 6th project in Region IX—the 61st worksite in Arizona to receive this accolade. Clayco’s safety performance shows a reduction of injury and incident cases over the last five years. On average, Clayco has seen a recordable rate that is 81% below the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ national averages for its industry. This was highlighted by zero recordable injuries in 2021 and zero lost time cases in 2020 and 2021. All of this was achieved at the same time that total work hours for the entire company increased nearly 50% over the same period of time.

