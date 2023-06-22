Clayco Celebrates Topping Out of 28-Story PALMtower Residences at Arizona Center in Downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ – June 21, 2023 – Clayco celebrated the topping out of PALMtower Residences at The Arizona Center this month. Developed by North American Development Group and designed by Will Bruder Architects in collaboration with Lamar Johnson Collaborative, the 28-story structure is scheduled for completion in early 2024 in downtown Phoenix.

Located at 440 East Van Buren Street, the building will contain 352 apartment units; a 17,500-square-foot, seventh-floor amenity level with an outdoor pool and indoor-outdoor common space; as well as six floors of above ground parking with 370 spaces and 120 spots for bike parking.

“It is cathartic to see such a significant milestone celebrated on this project,” said Clayco executive Eric Jaegers. “Working with North American Development Group, we’re nearing the finish line of this highly-anticipated project and we just couldn’t be more excited about it.”

The topping out ceremony, a traditional celebration in construction projects, signifies the completion of the structural phase of the project. As the final beam is hoisted into place, it showcases the hard work, dedication and prioritization of safety by the construction team and the superior safety record on PALMtower with over 330,000 manhours on this project to date.

The 481,980-square-foot building’s exterior cladding will be comprised of glass and metal paneling to showcase true urban living with a unique and high-end façade. Other project partners include Ventana on curtain wall systems; civil engineering firm Dibble; structural engineering firm BASE; and MEPFP consulting engineers Peterson Associates.

“We are excited to work with the design and construction team on PALMtower to deliver an elevated living experience in downtown Phoenix,” said NADG Vice President Chris Chamberlain.

Since relocating its Residential Business Unit headquarters to the firm’s newly established Phoenix operations in 2021, Clayco is transforming the downtown skyline with the construction of several multifamily high-rises, including Skye on 6th and X Phoenix Phase I, with X Phoenix Phase II underway.

About Clayco

Clayco is a full-service, turnkey real estate development, master planning, architecture, engineering, and construction firm that safely and sustainably delivers the highest quality solutions to clients across North America on time, on budget, and above and beyond expectations. With $5.2 billion in revenue for 2022, Clayco specializes in the “art and science of building,” providing fast track, efficient solutions for industrial, commercial, institutional and residential-related building projects. For more information, visit www.claycorp.com.

About North American Development Group

North American Development Group (“NADG”) was founded in 1977 and is a full service, vertically integrated real estate platform with over $5 Billion of assets under management. NADG has been active in the acquisition, development/redevelopment, and management of over 300 shopping centers and mixed-use projects comprising over 35 million square feet across the United States and Canada. Under its residential platform, NADG has completed or is under development on over 10,000 residential units. NADG’s team of over 300 professionals are located in 14 offices across North America. www.nadg.com

About LJC

Lamar Johnson Collaborative (LJC) is the full-service design and architecture arm of Clayco and is committed to enhancing the quality of the human experience and to improving how design and architecture can impact each individual’s emotional being. By harnessing the power of integrated design—including architecture, workplace strategy, interior design, landscape architecture, urban planning and engineering—the company achieves its clients’ goals and aspirations. For more information, visit www.theljc.com.

About Arizona Center

Arizona Center, located in the heart of downtown Phoenix at 3rd St. and Van Buren, is a one million-square-foot mixed-use center. It’s a unique, centralized hub where entertainment, shopping, events, dining and office space come together. Amidst many Phoenix points of pride including the Phoenix Convention Center, many hotels, Phoenix Suns Arena, Chase Field and AMC Movie Theater, the newly renovated Arizona Center is truly a downtown Phoenix urban oasis. For more informationvisit www.arizonacenter.com.