Clayco Receives Star Safety Recognition From Arizona Division of Occupational Safety and Health Voluntary Protection Program

On July 22, national design-builder Clayco celebrated its recent Voluntary Protection Program (VPP) Star safety qualification by ADOSH with a luncheon at its recognized jobsite, Skye on 6th, in downtown Phoenix.

Phoenix, AZ – July 25, 2022 – Clayco, a full-service, turnkey real estate, architecture, engineering, design-build, and construction firm, is honored to announce the company has achieved “star” status through the Arizona Division of Occupational Safety and Health (ADOSH)’s Voluntary Protection Program (VPP) for its Skye on 6th project in Region IX—the 61st worksite in Arizona to receive this accolade. Skye on 6th is a new 26-story residential tower going up in downtown Phoenix’s Roosevelt Row Arts District. The Shepley Bulfinch-designed structure is owned by Chicago-based developer Hubbard Street Group and scheduled for completion in summer 2023.

“We are especially proud of the hard work and collaborative effort that our Clayco team and subcontractors put forth through VPP’s rigorous auditing process to achieve this recognition,” said Todd Friis, Clayco Senior Vice President of Risk Management. “Clayco is passionate about safety and spreading the values it shares with VPP.”

The Voluntary Protection Program promotes effective worksite-based safety and health. In the VPP, management, labor and ADOSH establish cooperative relationships at workplaces that have implemented a comprehensive safety and health management system. Approval into VPP is ADOSH’s official recognition of the outstanding efforts of employers and employees who have achieved exemplary occupational safety and health. ADOSH approves qualified sites to the status of “Star”—the highest recognition level in the VPP. Sites that make the grade must submit annual self-evaluations and undergo periodic onsite re-evaluations to remain in the programs.

Clayco has also been recognized as a STAR participant in OSHA’s Voluntary Protection Program since 2016 in Region VII, with more regional participation in progress. Through a focus on proactive safety education and participation, Clayco’s safety performance shows a reduction of injury and incident cases over the last five years. On average, Clayco has seen a recordable rate that is 81% below the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ national averages for their industry. This was highlighted by zero recordable injuries in 2021 and zero lost time cases in 2020 and 2021. All of this was achieved at the same time that total work hours for the entire company increased nearly 50% over the same period of time.

The achievement was celebrated with a commemorative plaque and letter of approval presentation on location at Skye on 6th. For more information on ADOSH’s Voluntary Protection Program, please visit: https://www.azica.gov/adosh-voluntary-protection-program.

