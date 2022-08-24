Clayco Wins St. Louis Council of Construction Consumers Diversity and Inclusion Award

Clayco recently won the award for “Organizational Excellence” in diversity and inclusion from the St. Louis Council of Construction Consumers (SLC3). The award honors the ways in which Clayco promotes, supports and tracks results in diversity and inclusion through participation metrics; work force development; mentoring; and retention. Clayco Rising is Clayco’s all-encompassing DEI program that drives structural and enduring change within the design and construction industries by creating pathways through our organization for everyone to have an opportunity to learn, grow and succeed.

Additionally, the Clayco-built [email protected] project received honorable mention as a 2022 CII Best Practice Finalist for its efforts in the areas of change management and front-end planning. Developed by Seneca CRE and designed by Lamar Johnson Collaborative, [email protected] is a four-story, 125,000-square-foot Class A office building in Creve Coeur completed during the COVID-19 lockdown and designed intentionally for a post-pandemic world. The employee-centric building’s design is largely touchless and includes safely distanced amenities.