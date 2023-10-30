Idaho Falls Regional Airport to embark on expansion project

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Regional Airport will soon get a new look as the airport and contractors embark on an 18,000-square-foot expansion.

The airport recently awarded Clayco, a full-service, fully integrated design-build construction firm, the construction management contract for the IDA terminal renovation and expansion. Idaho Falls-based Construction Solutions Company will be Clayco’s associate team member on the project with the two firms working as a part of a single integrated team to complete the work on the project. The $45 million project, funded through federal airport funding, is expected to begin in early 2024 and finish by 2026.

The project will significantly expand and replace the outbound baggage system and expand the ticketing and central lobby and other spaces for essential airport functions. Construction will also include significant, critical upgrades to the terminal’s mechanical, electrical, communication, and plumbing systems.

“We look forward to joining forces with Clayco on this project, which marks a significant milestone towards fulfilling our vision of an efficient and premier travel experience for passengers,” said Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper. “This project allows us to expand future travel opportunities for passengers from throughout the entire region as IDA continually looks to bring more routes and airlines to the airport. We are also thrilled this project can be completed without placing any burden on our local property taxpayers.”

In 2022, IDA marked a significant milestone by catering to more than 628,000 passengers, setting a record. As the airport continues to serve the entire region, the expansion project is essential to ensuring passengers arrive at their destinations on time and attracting more business to the airport.

“The Idaho Falls Airport is a vital entry point to the city, and our objective is to align the airport’s aesthetic appeal with the natural wonders of Idaho, while also providing key upgrades that will greatly enhance the functionality and operational efficiency of the airport,” said Mac Glinn, Senior Vice President and Aviation Business Unit Leader at Clayco. “Our commitment to IDA and the community is to deliver this project safely, timely, and cost-effectively. We are excited to partner with Alliance Architects and Ardurra to assist and help them realize the community’s vision for the project.”

Throughout the phased project, the airport will remain open to passenger service. While making the airport bigger and nicer for everyone, the airport will continue to provide updates on navigating the construction.

Media Note: For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact City of Idaho Falls Public Information Officer Eric Grossarth at (208) 612-8562 or [email protected].

About Idaho Falls Regional Airport: The Idaho Falls Regional Airport is Idaho’s second busiest airport, coming off a record-breaking 2022 with 628,329 travelers taking flights through the airport. IDA prides itself as the premier air travel destination in the entire region. The airport continues to look at ways to bring more flights to the area and improve the traveler experience.

About Clayco: Clayco is a full-service construction firm whose services provided include turnkey real estate development, master planning, architecture, and engineering, safely delivering clients across North America the highest quality solutions on time, on budget, and above and beyond expectations. With $5.2 billion in revenue for 2022, Clayco specializes in the “art and science of building,” providing fast-track, efficient solutions for aviation, industrial, commercial, institutional and residential-related building projects. For more information, visit www.claycorp.com.