Clayco Named One of St. Louis’ 2021 Best Places to Work

ST. LOUIS – June 14, 2021 – Today Clayco was named a finalist on St. Louis Business Journal’s 2021 Best Places to Work list in the “Big – 250 to 999 Employees” category. A repeat nominee of this best-place-to-work award, Clayco’s dynamic culture is rooted in collaboration, innovation and employee empowerment.

This year more than 250 nominations were submitted for the annual feature, from which 75 companies were selected as finalists. All participating companies and their employees completed surveys administered by Quantum Workplace, which used its own algorithm to measure communication, management structure, benefits, teamwork and several other factors at each local firm. The companies were grouped by size, then were ranked by Quantum to determine St. Louis’ most employee-friendly workplaces. Winners in each category will be announced July 30 in St. Louis Business Journal’s special section publication.

Clayco is focused on creating meaningful, effective and enduring new environments. Our goal is to employ the best and brightest in our industry and embrace their passion, creativity and ideas. For more information about joining our team, click here.



