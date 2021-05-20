Three Clayco-built Projects Named Chicago Building Congress Merit Award Finalists

CHICAGO – May 17, 2021 – Three Clayco projects were recently named finalists in the 2021 Chicago Building Congress Merit Awards. The Merit Awards have celebrated the building industry since 1956 by singling out the outstanding projects in greater Chicagoland built during the past three years. The three Clayco-built projects that earned recognition are:

: The one million-square-foot e-commerce distribution warehouse with 50,000-square-feet of office space and a 255,000-square-foot mezzanine in Channahon, IL was a finalist in the Infrastructure or Industrial Construction category. 24 E. Washington: The 740,000-square-foot retrofit and renovation of the Marshall Field’s building bringing Class A office components to the building’s top seven floors, a new lobby entrance, and separate 14-cab elevator to the space was a finalist in the Renovation and Adaptive Reuse Over $15 Million category.

Winners of this year’s competition were announced on Tuesday, May 18 in a live virtual event.

